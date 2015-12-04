Jobless in Chicago’s financial district

By |

Panhandlers are a common sight in downtown Chicago, particularly in the financial district. In the heart of the city’s thriving economic center, these individuals struggle for the basics: food, shelter, work. Many say they turned to panhandling after health or family problems, or following the loss of a job.

[Some photo subjects declined to give their full names.]

  • sugarntasty

    “…aware Chicago losing dominance of trading,insurance and banking to different regions whom? L.A,
    San Francisco,Denver and Texas why increase taxes unfortunately going increase deficit Democrats to rescue “global REITS,LLC and SIIcs” revenue abundant Illinois Rahm any suggestions?