There’s still no consent decree for police reform in Chicago, which means no federal judge or independent monitor is tracking the city’s progress toward change. So The Chicago Reporter is monitoring the city’s implementation of the 99 recommendations for reform set out by the U.S. Department of Justice.
In January 2017, days before the sun set on the Obama presidency, the Justice Department published a scathing report on what it called “systemic deficiencies” in the Chicago Police Department and urged the city to enter into a consent decree to work toward its recommended reforms. The DOJ’s yearlong investigation, sparked by public outcry over the Laquan McDonald police shooting video, was the most comprehensive and authoritative analysis to date of bias, excessive force and lack of accountability within CPD.
But under the Trump administration, the Justice Department has backed off of its January commitment to negotiate a court-enforceable consent decree. Mayor Rahm Emanuel wavered on the need for a consent decree, which would include a concrete timeline and a court-appointed independent monitor to measure progress, before finally being forced to come to the table by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan in late August.
Even with a commitment from the mayor to work toward a consent decree, the negotiations could take months, and the appointment of an independent monitor is likely even farther off. In the meantime, The Chicago Reporter is acting as a public monitor, using the city’s public statements, our own reporting and that of other news organizations. Check back here regularly for updates on the city’s progress toward enacting the DOJ’s 99 recommendations for police reform.
So far, Chicago has implemented 6 of the DOJ’s 99 recommendations
Track, analyze and publish data to identify discriminatory patterns
“Collect and analyze enforcement data (including use of force data) to identify patterns of unequal enforcement on the basis of race or ethnicity, and devise and implement operational changes based on this analysis. Publish stop, search, arrest, and force data bi-annually with the analysis of trends, and the steps taken to correct problems and build on successes.”
August 30, 2017CPD has not proactively released any data on stops, searches, arrests, or uses of force. In the March framework for reform, CPD pledged to release a 2016 annual report with crime and other data for all districts, but as of the end of August, it has not yet done so.
Provide recurring training on bias-based policing
“Provide initial and recurring training to all officers that sends a clear and consistent message that bias-based profiling and other forms of discriminatory policing are prohibited, and ensures that officers are capable of interacting with and providing services to all communities.”
August 25, 2017To date, 10,950 officers (90 percent of the force) have completed Procedural Justice 1 training and 5,034 (40 percent) have completed Procedural Justice 2, according to CPD. The department says it expects to launch part three of the training, which covers implicit bias, in spring 2018.
March 14, 2017CPD pledged in March to continue to provide Procedural Justice 1 and Procedural Justice 2 training modules to all officers, supervisors and command staff. The department also pledged to develop a third Procedural Justice course that it would begin pilot testing in 2018. In January, the Sun-Times reported that more than 11,200 officers, nearly the entire force, had already taken the procedural justice training.
Communicate better with officers about merit promotions
“Devise and implement mechanisms for teaching officers about the policies and procedures guiding the merit promotion process.”
August 25, 2017CPD says it has “revised training materials to emphasize that recommendations [for merit promotions] be based upon personal knowledge and experience.”
March 14, 2017CPD pledged in March to clearly communicate to officers about the merit promotion process, to revise the training materials for CPD members making merit promotion recommendations and provide retraining on merit promotions to command staff involved in those decisions on a periodic basis.
Publish regular public reports on crime trends and policing activities
“Develop and implement policies mandating regular public reporting of crime trends and CPD policing activities.”
August 25, 2017As of late August, the department still hadn’t published the 2016 annual report. CPD said it would release the annual report in September.
March 14, 2017In its March framework for reform, CPD promised to publish a 2016 annual report with crime statistics and other data for all districts, which a spokesman had earlier said would be completed by the end of February. CPD last published an annual report in 2010.
Analyze data for trends and patterns
“Develop systems to ensure that data is appropriately and timely analyzed to identify trends or patterns in policing activities, including officer use of force and police misconduct complaints. The City and CPD should use data collection systems to track and identify patterns or practices of constitutional violations, so that corrective action can be taken where necessary.”
August 25, 2017The city’s law and finance departments have continued to resist analyzing police misconduct lawsuits for trends and patterns that might merit corrective action. Laura Kunard, who in April was appointed deputy inspector general for public safety and is tasked with reviewing and auditing the entire police accountability system, has yet to publish any reports. CPD says it is “initiating efforts” to improve its use-of-force data collection and analysis, but the department has not provided a timeline.
March 14, 2017In March, CPD committed to “improving its capacity to track and analyze uses of force by CPD personnel.” The department said it would analyze existing data analysis capacities by the end of 2017 and enlist outside consultants to make recommendations for new data collection.
“Revise and implement new protocols for evaluation and treatment of officers involved in, or who witness, traumatic events, not limited to officer-involved shootings.”
August 25, 2017In August, CPD said, “Following national best practices, the Department will provide increased support for members involved in or witness to official and unofficial traumatic events.” But it did not provide any details or further information about what that support would consist of.
-
Improve communication with CPD members about the Employee Assistance Program
“Coordinate a communication strategy to inform all CPD members of the services available through the Employee Assistance Program and ensure that references to the range of available counseling and support services are included in Academy trainings, including the stress management and wellness trainings.”
August 25, 2017CPD reported that Dr. Rob Sobo, who heads the Employee Assistance Program, now speaks to every recruit class about the EAP and support services available to officers.
-
- CPD
“Conduct a needs assessment to determine what additional resources officers desire or need to reduce the stressors of their jobs.”
August 25, 2017CPD worked with clinicians to develop a needs assessment survey, which was sent out to officers in August. The Department pledged to release more information about the survey and the results in the coming weeks.
-
Improve training for new supervisors and in-service training for all supervisors
-
-
Improve supervisor-to-officer ratios in all districts
-
-
Add instructors and improve instructor training and evaluation
-
-
Implement a mandatory in-service training program
-
-
-
Improve Field Training program
-
-
Update Academy curricula and lesson-delivery methods
-
-
-
Improve command channel review process for discipline
-
-
Develop training for investigators, police board members, and hearing officers
-
-
BIA has not provided any more information on the additional training provided to their investigators.
The police board has participated in the rollout of CPD’s new use of force training and is scheduled to participate in simulation deadly force training before the end of the year.
May 25, 2017COPA announced the launch of COPA Academy, a six-week training program for all new investigative and legal staff. The curriculum includes topics such as complaint intake, investigative steps and logic, case management, use of force, forensic evidence and analysis, and implicit bias.
-
Collect data on Crisis Intervention Team calls
-
-
Ensure adequate CIT officer staffing
-
-
Improve crisis intervention training for CIT officers
-
Screen officers more thoroughly for CIT program
-
-
Devote appropriate resources to the CIT program
-
-
-
Prohibit involved and witness officers from colluding after officer-involved shootings
-
Collect better data on uses of force
-
-
Improve supervisory review of uses of force
-
-
Train officers in sound tactics to avoid unnecessary uses of force
-
-
Develop foot pursuit policy
-
-
Train officers in de-escalation
-
-
-
Revise use of force policies
-
-
-
-
Equip all officers and supervisors with body cameras
-
-
-
Synthesize city and CPD data collection systems
-
Examine data collection mechanisms for gaps and inconsistencies
-
Conduct department-wide technology and equipment audit
-
Increase officers’ access to employee supports and services
-
Track and publish better data on Police Board decisions
-
Develop cultural awareness training in collaboration with community members
-
-
Develop specific policy prohibiting discriminatory policing
-
-
Measure, evaluate and reward positive community engagement
-
Increase opportunities for positive community interactions
-
Facilitate more opportunities for one-on-one interactions with residents
-
Create district-level liaisons to minority communities
-
Incorporate community policing principles into training
-
Track, analyze and publish complaints of racial discrimination
-
Improve training on detecting hate crimes
-
-
Allow the Police Board to access more information about officers
-
Improve timeliness and quality of BIA and COPA investigations
-
Ensure full and impartial investigation of all complaints
-
Assess Crisis Intervention Team program and CIT officer performance
-
Improve CPD’s physical training facilities and equipment
-
-
Ensure proper staffing and resources for BIA and COPA
-
-
Implement training on engaging with diverse communities
-
-
-
Improve data collection for supervision of officers
-
-
Provide safeguards for officers who report discriminatory policing
-
Schedule promotional exams more frequently
-
Review validity and fairness of promotional exams
-
Enforce prohibition on false reports and testimony
-
Publish regular public reports on misconduct investigations
-
BIA still has not released its summary reports or any quarterly or annual reports. Laura Kunard, who in April was appointed deputy inspector general for public safety and is tasked with reviewing and auditing the entire police accountability system, has yet to publish any reports.
Hold supervisors accountable for failing to report misconduct
-
Establish clear guidance on officer supervision
-
Increase transparency of Police Board
-
Change affidavit requirement and remove ban on anonymous civilian complaints
-
Develop reporting system for Crisis Intervention Team deployments
-
- CPD
“Revise CBA provisions or other restrictions on how soon officers may be interviewed following an officer-involved shooting.”
June 16, 2017CPD policy and the collective bargaining agreement with the police unions provide that the “shooting officer” in an officer-involved shooting has 24 hours before he or she can be required to give a statement to COPA. The city is in the process of renegotiating the CBAs, a process that takes place out of public view and is not yet complete.
Get input from community members about data to collect and disseminate
-
-
Increase OIG oversight of merit promotions
-
Strengthen selection criteria for Police Board members and hearing officers
-
Enforce department rules on racist and discriminatory language
-
COPA has not released data to show whether it has more strictly enforced allegations regarding verbal abuse, which includes racist and discriminatory language.
Increase transparency of police misconduct lawsuit settlements
-
Discipline officers for failing to report uses of force
-
Create a cadre of attorneys to represent COPA before the Police Board
-
Move Police Board’s civilian oversight duties to another entity
-
Require BIA to record interviews and include transcripts in every file
-
-
Prohibit officers and witnesses from viewing camera footage before COPA interviews
-
Formalize the creation of a CPD training committee
-
Ensure supervisors closely monitor officers
-
Require interviews in immediate aftermath of officer-involved shootings to be recorded
-
Prohibit involved officers from using cellphones after officer-involved shootings
-
Develop higher-level, interdisciplinary review of uses of force
-
Require narratives on use of force reports
-
Equip and train officers in first aid
-
Prohibit retaliatory force
-
Revise Taser policies consistent with best practices
-
Reinforce policy prohibiting shooting at or from moving vehicles
-
Provide incentives and rewards for effective supervision
-
Explore alternative methods for providing officer support
-
Expand the Employee Assistance Program
-
-
Implement an effective early-intervention system
-
Revise COPA mediation policies and procedures
-
Conduct BIA and COPA investigations concurrently with criminal inquiries
-
-
Require earlier COPA involvement in officer-involved shootings
-
However, IPRA’s first-quarter 2017 report noted that it took, on average, 58 minutes for CPD to notify IPRA of an officer-involved shooting in which someone was hit, making it difficult for the agency to respond swiftly and to participate in the preliminary assessment of the shooting.
Formally adopt 90-day video release policy
-
Improve merit promotion process
-
-
Provide supervisory training on addressing discriminatory policing
-
Revise end-of-course Academy evaluations
-
Ensure timely investigations of administrative charges
-
Ensure sufficient training staff and resources for Crisis Intervention Team training
-
Require CIT officers to respond to mental health calls
-
Maximize supervisor time spent on mentorship and oversight
-
Revise disciplinary matrix to provide better guidance
-
Increase transparency around merit promotion process
-
Methodology
Using the city’s public statements, our own reporting and that of other news organizations, the Reporter categorized each recommendation based on the following rubric:
- Implemented: The recommendation made by the DOJ has been largely or completely put into place.
- Partially implemented: The city has substantially begun the work of implementation or has implemented part of the recommendation.
- Planned: The city has announced plans or taken some steps toward implementing this recommendation, but has not made substantial progress.
- Not implemented: It is clear from publicly available information that the city has not put into place any part of the recommendation.
- Unclear: There is not enough public information available to confirm whether or not the recommendation has been implemented.
The Reporter provided its categorizations to the Chicago Police Department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, and reached out to the Mayor’s Office for comment. Statuses were only changed if the agency provided concrete, public information showing that a recommendation had been miscategorized.
The Reporter also consulted experts in the field of police accountability and reform, including Christy Lopez, a former deputy chief of the Special Litigation Section of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, who worked on the type of police pattern and practice investigation conducted in Chicago.
Credits
Database reporter Jonah Newman reported the status of the Department of Justice recommendations. Data visualization fellow Geoff Hing developed the tracker application. The fellowship was funded by a grant from the Chicago Headline Club.
