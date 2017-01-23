Photos: Women’s March and anti-Trump protests in Chicago draw huge crowds

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Chicago this past weekend, first for protests responding to the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday, Jan. 20. The next morning, an estimated 250,000 turned out for the Women’s March on Chicago, making it one of the largest of hundreds of such gatherings organized worldwide on Jan. 21. Attendees carried signs supporting a variety of causes including women’s rights, immigrant rights, support for Muslims, Black Lives Matter, and more.
Photographer Max Herman captured the scene of both days of mass demonstrations in Chicago.
Photo by Max Herman
Cook County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia speaks to a crowd of several hundred gathered at Daley Plaza to protest the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Photo by Max Herman
Sabah Hussain of the Chicago Student Union speaks to protesters gathered at Daley Plaza in response to the inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017. The crowd included many Chicago area students.
Photo by Max Herman
Activist and poet Malcolm London takes photos of people marching on Dearborn Street in protest of Donald's Trump inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017.
Photo by Max Herman
Demonstrators stand atop a bus shelter near Trump Tower to protest the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017.
Photo by Max Herman
"Racist, sexist, anti-gay! Donald Trump, go away!" a crowd chants outside of Trump Tower in downtown Chicago on Inauguration Day.
Photo by Max Herman
A man riding a CTA bus watches as demonstrators march in River North protesting Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017.
Photo by Max Herman
Bar goers in River North watch as demonstrators march in protest of Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017.
Photo by Max Herman
A woman reaches out of her car to photograph demonstrators marching on Lake Shore Drive in protest of the inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017.
Photo by Max Herman
Anti-Trump protesters temporarily stop traffic on Lake Shore Drive during a demonstration on Inauguration Day.
Photo by Max Herman
Anti-Trump protesters stage a brief sit-in on Lake Shore Drive after police stop them from marching further north on Jan. 20, 2017.
Photo by Max Herman
Chicago police officers stop anti-Trump protesters from marching north on Lake Shore Drive on Jan. 20, 2017.
Photo by Max Herman
So Chi Voices perform at rally beginning the Women's March on Chicago in Grant Park, one of hundreds organized to coincide with the Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 21, 2017.
Photo by Max Herman
A crowd several times larger than expected gathered to see speakers at a Grant Park rally organized to kick off the Women’s March on Chicago.
Photo by Max Herman
Kimberly Wasserman, executive director of the Little Village Environmental Justice Organization, speaks at the Women's March on Chicago as former aldermanic candidate Tara Stamps holds up a sign in the behind her.
Photo by Max Herman
Native American writer and organizer Kelly Hayes speaks at the Women's March on Chicago, saying the day “is a moment, not a movement" and talking about the importance of taking consistent action. Behind her stands Khadine Bennett of the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, another speaker, who told the crowd, "When Donald Trump violates the constitution, you can be sure we'll see him in court."
Photo by Max Herman
Organizers say over 250,000 people attended the Women's March on Chicago, making it one of the largest women’s marches to take place worldwide on Jan. 21, 2017.
Photo by Max Herman
Cleopatra Cowley-Pendleton, mother of teenage gun violence victim Hadiya Pendleton, speaks about her work with the Hadiya Pendleton Foundation at the Chicago Women's March on Chicago.
Photo by Max Herman
Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi speaks at the Women’s March on Chicago, with Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx joining him on stage in Grant Park.
Photo by Max Herman
Women’s March on Chicago attendees walk down Michigan Avenue towards Trump Tower. Although the planned march to Federal Plaza was officially called off by organizers due to the size of the crowd, thousands marched anyways throughout downtown Chicago.
Photo by Max Herman
Participants carry signs championing a range of causes during the Women’s March on Chicago.
Photo by Max Herman
Tens of thousands of people carried signs throughout downtown Chicago after the Women’s March on Chicago rally in Grant Park.
Photo by Max Herman
Attendees enjoyed unseasonably warm weather during the Women’s March on Chicago on Jan. 21, 2017.
Photo by Max Herman
A participant of the Women’s March on Chicago displays a “Black Lives Matter” sign in front of Trump Tower.
Photo by Max Herman
Participants in the Women's March on Chicago party in protest near Trump Tower after the rally in Grant Park.