Photos: Women’s March and anti-Trump protests in Chicago draw huge crowds

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Chicago this past weekend, first for protests responding to the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday, Jan. 20. The next morning, an estimated 250,000 turned out for the Women’s March on Chicago, making it one of the largest of hundreds of such gatherings organized worldwide on Jan. 21. Attendees carried signs supporting a variety of causes including women’s rights, immigrant rights, support for Muslims, Black Lives Matter, and more.

Photographer Max Herman captured the scene of both days of mass demonstrations in Chicago.